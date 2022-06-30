Biswap Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (BSW)

Biswap (BSW) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 30th. Biswap has a total market capitalization of $82.86 million and approximately $12.08 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Biswap has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Biswap coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00196544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.48 or 0.01033039 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00102966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016084 BTC.

Biswap Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 313,479,769 coins and its circulating supply is 273,579,477 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Buying and Selling Biswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Biswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

