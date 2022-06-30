Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Hits Market Cap of $9.25 Million

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 30th. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $9.25 million and $96,425.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.55 or 0.00108533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 199.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure is a coin. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

