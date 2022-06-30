Bitcoin Atom Price Reaches $0.0726 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $97.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0726 or 0.00000385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

