Bitcoin Gold Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $16.04 or 0.00079954 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $280.86 million and approximately $6.52 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00280933 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00066296 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

