BitcoinZ Price Reaches $0.0001 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $1.55 million and $19,704.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,326,082,035 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

