Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Short Interest Update

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Shares of BDIMF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.58. Black Diamond Group has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $4.18.

Black Diamond Group ( OTCMKTS:BDIMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.43 million for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.00%.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.