Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Insider Fang Ni Buys 25,000 Shares

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) insider Fang Ni acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,423.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BDTX traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.46. 122,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,906. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $89.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut Black Diamond Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 88,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 34,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

