BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 19.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 8.1% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 562,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,031,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,086,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BLK traded down $7.66 on Thursday, reaching $610.30. 8,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,641. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $630.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $737.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.93.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

