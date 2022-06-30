BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 0.8% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,230,851,000. State Street Corp grew its position in BlackRock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after buying an additional 192,641 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in BlackRock by 334.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,221,000 after buying an additional 150,647 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $93,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $858.29.

NYSE:BLK opened at $617.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $630.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $737.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

