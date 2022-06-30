BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the May 31st total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE:BTA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,297. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $15.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $434,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

