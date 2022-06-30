BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Lowered to $801.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $932.00 to $801.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.62% from the company’s previous close.

BLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.93.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $617.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $630.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $737.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

