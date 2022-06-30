BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Lowered to $801.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $932.00 to $801.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.62% from the company’s previous close.
BLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.93.
Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $617.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $630.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $737.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.
In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock (Get Rating)
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
