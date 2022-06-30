Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $136.00 to $112.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Blackstone traded as low as $86.99 and last traded at $87.66, with a volume of 26748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.07.

BX has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.36.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $1,546,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 539,650 shares worth $29,123,312. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after buying an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048,383 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.93%.

About Blackstone (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

