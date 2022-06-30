Blocknet Price Down 21.9% Over Last Week (BLOCK)

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 30th. In the last week, Blocknet has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $8.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00025730 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00014106 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005476 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,823,572 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

