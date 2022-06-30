B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Announces $0.44 Dividend

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4402 per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of BMRRY stock opened at $18.71 on Thursday. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.59.

BMRRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 560 ($6.87) to GBX 385 ($4.72) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 630 ($7.73) to GBX 460 ($5.64) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $430.37.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

