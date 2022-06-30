B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Declares Dividend of $0.44

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4402 per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of BMRRY opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.59.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 630 ($7.73) to GBX 460 ($5.64) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 560 ($6.87) to GBX 385 ($4.72) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $430.37.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

