BNC Wealth Management LLC Acquires 377 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on KR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

Shares of KR traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,425,065. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

