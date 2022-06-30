BNC Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,819 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,853,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,993,000 after purchasing an additional 33,608 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,931,000 after purchasing an additional 389,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $581,220,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Chubb by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,075,000 after acquiring an additional 130,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CB. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.45. The stock had a trading volume of 11,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,541. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $157.19 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

