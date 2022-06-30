BNC Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 236.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period.

Shares of VAW stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.99. The company had a trading volume of 19,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,021. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.95. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $157.85 and a one year high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

