BNC Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.9% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.92.

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $533.48. 9,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $497.83 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $540.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $572.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

