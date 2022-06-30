BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $213,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 36,356 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.67. 10,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,799. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.84. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

