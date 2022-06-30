BNC Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.77 Million in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000. CME Group makes up about 1.4% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CME. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.73.

NASDAQ CME traded down $2.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,930. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

