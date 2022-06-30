BNC Wealth Management LLC Invests $266,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.33.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $191.52. 4,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,861. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

