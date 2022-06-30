BNC Wealth Management LLC Purchases 57 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.79.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $9.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $313.48. 42,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,706. The company has a market cap of $304.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.27 and a 200 day moving average of $352.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

