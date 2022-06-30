Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Lowered to C$58.00 at CIBC

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BEI.UN. TD Securities decreased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$67.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boardwalk REIT presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$62.11.

Shares of TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$41.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Boardwalk REIT has a 12 month low of C$40.37 and a 12 month high of C$61.77.

In other Boardwalk REIT news, Senior Officer Brian Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$47.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$470,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,245,225.30.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

