BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Announces Dividend of $1.72

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th will be given a dividend of 1.721 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.
Shares of OTCMKTS BHKLY opened at $78.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BOC Hong Kong has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $84.17.
