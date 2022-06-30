BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Announces Dividend of $1.72

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th will be given a dividend of 1.721 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

BHKLY opened at $78.65 on Thursday. BOC Hong Kong has a 12 month low of $57.47 and a 12 month high of $84.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.59.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; payrolls, corporate deposits, and E-cheques services.

