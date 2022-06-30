Boltwood Capital Management Has $2.48 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

NYSE:CAT opened at $183.48 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $176.02 and a one year high of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $97.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.