Boltwood Capital Management Has $782,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 132,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.03.

NYSE:ACN opened at $279.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.52 and a 200-day moving average of $327.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.