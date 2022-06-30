Boltwood Capital Management Lowers Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $662,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in KLA by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $320.57 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $287.44 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $335.37 and a 200-day moving average of $361.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

