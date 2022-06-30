Boltwood Capital Management Purchases 2,027 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 6,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $139.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $147.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 108.20%.

Several analysts have commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

