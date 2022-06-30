Boltwood Capital Management Reduces Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $750,203,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after buying an additional 2,795,636 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 88,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,094,000 after buying an additional 1,456,347 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,091,000 after acquiring an additional 603,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 856,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,723,000 after acquiring an additional 434,699 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME stock opened at $206.15 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.72 and a 200-day moving average of $224.03.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $284.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

