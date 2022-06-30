Boltwood Capital Management Trims Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises about 1.1% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Emfo LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $58.05 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.24 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.49.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 over the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.