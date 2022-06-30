Boltwood Capital Management Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $247.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $183.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.52.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.04.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

