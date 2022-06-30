Boltwood Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $190.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

