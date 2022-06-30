boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.03

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHOOY. Investec upgraded shares of boohoo group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of boohoo group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.80) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.90.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

