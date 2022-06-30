Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 57,545 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,545 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.55% of Masco worth $66,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.46. The company had a trading volume of 28,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,811. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.47.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

