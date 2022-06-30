Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $108.72 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 406,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $108,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 447,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $117,917,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 27,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $2.35 on Thursday, hitting $197.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.51 and its 200-day moving average is $248.66. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.34 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

