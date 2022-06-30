Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $48.84 Million Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,372,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,343 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Premier were worth $48,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Premier by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,838,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,876,000 after buying an additional 134,138 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,728,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,324,000 after buying an additional 241,057 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at $93,408,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Premier by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,817,000 after buying an additional 36,372 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,611,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,471,000 after purchasing an additional 88,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

NASDAQ PINC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.93. 8,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,686. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.10 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

