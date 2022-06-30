Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $53.27 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162,269 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.07% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $53,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $809,193,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,231,000 after acquiring an additional 536,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,010,476,000 after buying an additional 486,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,970,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,215,000 after buying an additional 323,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.86. The company had a trading volume of 26,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.38 and a 200-day moving average of $186.58. The company has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.51 and a 12-month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

