Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $99.16 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,117,837 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.8% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $99,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after buying an additional 2,575,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $2,507,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.25. The stock had a trading volume of 428,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,799,459. The firm has a market cap of $177.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

