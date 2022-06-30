Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 12,562 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 962,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.28% of Eversource Energy worth $84,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ES. Applied Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 605.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ES stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.09. 11,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,849. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.04 and its 200-day moving average is $87.45. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,953 shares of company stock worth $995,989. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.38.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

