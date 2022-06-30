Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 75,680 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,680 shares during the period. Waters makes up approximately 1.0% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.64% of Waters worth $120,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 144.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $328.40. 2,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,157. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.85. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $288.32 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.00.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

