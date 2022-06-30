Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 716,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.86% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $73,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

AIT traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $95.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,558. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.28. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.93 and a 1 year high of $111.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.00 and its 200 day moving average is $100.37.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $980.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 13,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total value of $1,459,401.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,669,846.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $542,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,653.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,419 shares of company stock worth $2,519,802 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

