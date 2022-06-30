Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, a growth of 272.9% from the May 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brambles from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.
BXBLY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $15.13. 141,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,581. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Brambles has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $19.27.
Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.
