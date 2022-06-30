Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s previous close.
BDN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.
NYSE BDN opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.71, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $5,928,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 216,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 31,655 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000.
About Brandywine Realty Trust (Get Rating)
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.
