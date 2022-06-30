Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.20–$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.50 million-$81.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.13 million. Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.82–$0.78 EPS.

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average is $46.26. Braze has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $98.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BRZE shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.79.

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $187,382.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 175,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $6,546,065.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072 and sold 144,443 shares valued at $5,409,148. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Braze by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after buying an additional 124,741 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Braze by 713.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 108,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Braze by 2,301.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 118,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Braze by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 46,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Braze by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 24,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

