Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock Price Down 5.9% Following Insider Selling

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $38.06 and last traded at $38.13. Approximately 4,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 833,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.53.

Specifically, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $187,382.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072 and have sold 144,443 shares valued at $5,409,148. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Braze alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.79.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.26.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

About Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.