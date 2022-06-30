Bridge Mutual One Day Trading Volume Tops $42,130.00 (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (BMI) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 30th. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $894,668.50 and approximately $42,130.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bridge Mutual alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.10 or 0.01801150 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00187431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00076676 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015895 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Mutual directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bridge Mutual should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bridge Mutual using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bridge Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bridge Mutual and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.