Bridgetown (BTWN) vs. Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) is one of 717 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Bridgetown to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgetown and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgetown N/A -64.69% 3.47% Bridgetown Competitors 34.60% -24.92% 2.90%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bridgetown and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgetown 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridgetown Competitors 108 576 918 18 2.52

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 88.99%. Given Bridgetown’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bridgetown has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.2% of Bridgetown shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bridgetown and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgetown N/A $89.05 million 19.06 Bridgetown Competitors $1.32 billion -$138.24 million 26.72

Bridgetown’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bridgetown. Bridgetown is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Bridgetown has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgetown’s rivals have a beta of 0.01, indicating that their average share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bridgetown rivals beat Bridgetown on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Bridgetown (Get Rating)

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

