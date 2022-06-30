British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Up 756.7% in June

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a growth of 756.7% from the May 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of BTLCY stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. British Land has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1028 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.
About British Land (Get Rating)
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.
