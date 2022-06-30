British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Up 756.7% in June

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a growth of 756.7% from the May 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of BTLCY stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. British Land has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1028 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTLCY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of British Land from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 650 ($7.97) to GBX 710 ($8.71) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British Land has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.00.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

